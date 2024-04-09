Tolon MP rewards 60 people for excellent service

The awardees received tabletop fridges, laptops, and citations

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has recognized the contributions of sixty (60) persons for their meritorious contributions to the Tolon District.

The awardees, according to him, are people who have impacted lives and contributed their quotas to the development of the district and constituency.



“The maiden edition of the Soyalana Excellent Service Awards ceremony was held for distinguished, hardworking men and women across the Tolon constituency who were honoured for their exemplary service to their communities and constituency," he explained.



The First Deputy Majority Chief Whip, who has always prioritised the constituency’s development, gave the recipients tabletop fridges, laptops, television sets, motorbikes, and citations.

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu also reiterated his resolve to prioritize the development of the area by ensuring that the infrastructure and human capacity of the constituency are developed for the benefit of all.



“We can only succeed by being united irrespective of our political differences. That is why I call on everyone to contribute his or her quota to the development of the area by giving their best," he added.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, before and after his assumption of office, has hooked some communities to the national grid, empowered women in the constituency with the provision of start-up capital, and granted scholarships to several students.