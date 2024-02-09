Trader remanded over alleged GH¢270,000 fraudulent land transaction

File photo

Source: GNA

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded a trader in police custody for allegedly selling a two-and-a-half plot of land without title situated at Kwabenya, Accra, to a farmer for GH¢270,000.

The court did not take the plea of Mohammed Awal Munkaila, who was charged with fraudulent land transaction.



Munkaila will appear again on February 21, 2024, before the court presided over by Isaac Oheneba Kuffour.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, said the complainant, Fuseini Zakaria, is a farmer residing at Nima, Accra.



In May 2023, Munkaila met the complainant in his home and offered to sell his friend’s land in Kwabenya.



According to the prosecution, the complainant and Munkaila decided to go inspect the land after discussions.



Following the inspection, the prosecution stated that the complainant displayed interest and bargained with Munkaila, and they determined that the complainant paid GHC270,000 for the two-and-a-half plots of land.

On the same day, the prosecution said Munkaila took the complainant to an office and paid GHC205,000 to him.



The prosecutor said two days later, Munkaila gave an indenture to the complainant without the signatures of the guarantors.



A month later, the complainant noticed a single room being built on the land.



When the complainant contacted Munkaila, he promised to change the land for him, but did not follow through.



On August 28, 2023, the complainant reported the incident to police, and Munkaila was arrested. During interrogation, Munkaila admitted to the crime and identified Haruna Muntari as his accomplice. However, he was unable to lead the police to his arrest.