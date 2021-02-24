Transport Minister rules out legalization of Okada

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister-nominee for Transport

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister-nominee for Transport has shot down any hopes of the government legalizing commercial use of motorbikes popularly known as Okada.

Okada was one of the major topics in the build-up to the 2020 elections with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress promising to give legal backing to the Okada service.



The New Patriotic Party on the other hand promised to provide alternative jobs to the youth who are in the Okada business.



Taking his turn at the ministerial vetting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Ofori Asiamah reiterated the government’s position not to legalize Okada.



He justified that the number of Okada-related accident cases make it unwise to legalize it.

He, however, assured that the government will engage stakeholders in the Okada business to ensure enforcement of the law against the commercial operation of Okada.



“We have an issue of enforcement in this country and based on what is pertaining on the ground today it will be difficult for me to lead the legalisation of okada,” Mr Asiamah said.



Mr Asaiamah said, “Mr Chairman in 2010 the people who died out of motorcycles accidents was 210. The 2020 figures, out of 250,000 who died from road accidents, 1050 is as a result of motorcycles.”



“Thankfully the police are trying to modernise their system of traffic control. If by tomorrow the condition in terms of traffic management, in terms of enforcing regulations becomes conducive, why not? We will assess it”.