0
Menu
News

#TrendingGH: How special is 2022 Christmas? – Some Christians speak

Video Archive
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christmas is celebrated every year by Christians to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the son of God.

The period is usually characterized by the giving and sharing of gifts between families and the needy and vulnerable in society. It is also a time to bond and share quality time with family and friends both at home and abroad and this year’s celebration is no exception.

Christmas after 6 years has again fallen on Sunday and in a bid to find out how special this year’s celebration is, particularly being on a Sunday, GhanaWeb visited some churches to find out from some members how different or special today’s service was from others and how their Christmas celebrations have been so far.

Recounting how Christmas Sunday service was for her, one woman said; “Today was a surprise for us because the kids had the opportunity to bless us. We were even shocked, the age and the memory verses, oh! It was just awesome.”

She also encouraged members of the public to enjoy, feel and share the love season.

Another respondent also shared that, “things have quite been expensive obviously” but was quick to add that “I don’t think Christmas is all about eating or chilling with someone but you see, it’s in your heart. We celebrate Christmas even with a hug, a peck, a kiss, some kind of little amount of love.”

Watch the full video of the interaction below:



AJB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo