Twitter users 'roast' Gabby Otchere-Darko over earth tremor comment

Gabby Otchere-Darko has come under the grill of Ghanaians following a comment he made on social media after parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on the night of June 24, 2020.

According to him, the tremor which occurred thrice in a space of 15 minutes exposed the vulnerability of humans on earth while calling on the need for individuals to “mend our ways on this earth”.



He wrote on Twitter, “The earth tremor shook all of us. The earth spoke to us 3x to expose our vulnerability as earthly beings. Covid-19 exposed the limited-ness of our defence systems as earthlings. Something more powerful somewhere is talking to us. We must listen and mend our ways on this earth.”



However, Twitter users did not take it lightly on the president's cousin as they asked him to channel his advice to the Akufo-Addo-led government with regards to corruption.



Ghanaian social media users on Twitter, who seemed to be dissatisfied with government, lashed out in anger.



“Tell ur uncle. At his age, the interest of the nation should be his priority. U politicians messed up the nation,” a user stated.