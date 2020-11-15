Two jailed 10 years for attacking road construction workers in Koforidua

They pleaded guilty hence convicted to five (5) years imprisonment each [File photo]

A Circuit Court in Koforidua has sentenced two men to a total of ten years imprisonment in hard labour for attacking road construction workers.

The convicts are Samuel Owusu alias Paa Kwasi, 18-year-old driver’s mate, and Ashifa Sumaila alias Alhaji, 23-years-old unemployed.



The facts of the case presented to the Court by the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio are that the complainant in the case is a foreman with Peace Construction Limited while the accused persons – Samuel Owusu alias Paa Kwasi and Ashifa Sumaila alias Alhaji are both residents in Yawkyeremakrom and Zongo suburbs of Koforidua. Other accomplices – Gasee, Sweety, Kumasi, Tender, Rider, and Akpele are however at large.



Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio explained to the court that, the foreman and 20 other construction workers were brought from Accra by Peace Construction Company Limited to work for the company hence being accommodated in Yawkyeremakrom community but woke at about 2:00 am to notice that, thieves had broken into their rooms and made away with their phones, bags and clothing.



He said, the workers came out during the night to trail and pursue the suspects which in the process met Samuel Owusu suspiciously around the area but he denied knowledge of the theft rather led them to a nearby location where their stolen bags have been emptied and dumped.

The construction workers interrogated him but resulted in a fight. Samuel Owusu went to mobilize thugs numbering about fifteen (15) wielding cutlasses, sticks, and stones, and on the same night around 3:00 am stormed the residence of the construction workers to attack them resulting in severe injuries.



One of the workers Osei Aboagye sustained a fracture on the left leg and Michael Osei also sustained a cut on the forehead and right arm. They were rushed to St.Joseph Hospital for treatment.



A formal complaint was lodged at Central Police station in Koforidua where two of the suspects were arrested while the others are on the run.



They admitted the offence during their caution statement hence charged with Conspiracy to commit Crime and causing harm which they pleaded guilty hence convicted to five (5) years imprisonment each.