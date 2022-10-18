Two times Akufo-Addo's comments have been deemed to be 'arrogant'

The main language Ghanaian politicians understand is when they are threatened that unless a project is fully executed, they will not get the needed votes from a particular community.

This is often described as 'political blackmail' but the responses of the President have been problematic. Many have described it as him being 'arrogant'



GhanaWeb in this report brings to its readers two instances where the response of the President to such political blackmail is described as 'arrogant'.



Threat by people of Kwabre and Akufo-Addo's response



For the past six years of being in office, many are criticising the President for stating that he is unmoved by voters who threaten him just because they are seeking their fair share of the national cake.



During his recent four-day tour in the Ashanti region, which is described as the political 'world bank' of the ruling party, some electorates are said to have threatened to vote against the party if their roads are not fixed before the 2024 elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a radio interview on Monday, October 18, responded that he is not frightened by the threats.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the President responded to a question about threats by the people of Kwabre and Manso.



Reacting to the threats President Akufo-Addo replied, “no problem. I am saying people make those kinds of threats; me they don’t frighten me.”



He explained that although he understands the masses may support a party with an expectation, he, however, does not see the need to threaten the government if it fails to deliver.



“If you decide to vote for the NDC in the general election, it is your choice and that is not my problem. No one will force you to vote for someone,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.



In a reaction, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah in raised serious concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's response to the people of Kwabre and Manso in the Ashanti Region.



To him, the President is exhibiting such a ‘reckless’ attitude because he is not contesting for the 2024 election.

“This is not the first time the President has spoken this way and it is precisely because he is not running for re-election…what he is doing is endangering the fortunes of the NPP in 2024 as if he has no stake in it, so he is saying anything. He said it several times, it is not good,” Dr. Amoako Baah explained.



He observed that Akufo-Addo before becoming a President was speaking to Ghanaians to try him but, “this same person is the one talking like this now, it is not appropriate.”







Aflao Chief demands completion of abandoned E-block and Akufo-Addo's response



Another incident where President Akufo-Addo's response has been described as being arrogant is when the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area asked government to complete an abandoned E-block community day senior high school in the area.



On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V gave the government a four-month ultimatum to finish the building for use.

The school, started during the Mahama administration was almost 90 per cent complete at the time. It has some 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science block but has stalled since 2016.



Reacting to the demand on Accra-based Peace FM on Thursday, October 21, President Akufo-Addo, amidst laughter, quizzed, “Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education an ultimatum?”



He then assured the traditional leader and people of Aflao that his government had plans to resolve and complete all projects started by his predecessor.



“For some of the projects definitely we will ready ourselves and complete them. But, as much as possible, I have given you these examples for you to see that despite the propaganda [we are working on them],” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.



Abla Dzifa Gomashie in reacting to this called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to apologise to the Aflao chief for his comment on the abandoned E-blocks project.



She said the Aflao chief’s request was in the best interest of all the people of Aflao since the E-block is 90% complete and it is going to serve the community at large.

“Would our President say this to just any other Paramount chief? Paramount chiefs have been asking him for roads, electricity, for water and so on, I’ve never heard him say anything like that in jest. I’ve never heard him respond to any of them as he did to mine.



“If he said it in jest he just has to come out and say it was in jest and he didn’t mean it and perhaps going forward he should not be saying things like that because it hits hard. It hits really hard,” Dzifa Gomashie observed.



PEN/SARA