UEW announces vacancy for Vice-Chancellor position

University of Education, Winneba

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has announced that it is accepting applications for the Vice-Chancellor position, which shall be vacant on October 1, 2021, from qualified persons.

Qualification



Prospective applicants must be of a professorial status or its equivalent, hold a doctorate degree and must be able to serve a full four-year term of office before attaining the compulsory retiring age of sixty (60).



In addition to the above, the applicant:



- Must be a nationally and an internationally recognised and/or distinguished Scholar with a capacity to motivate and direct Staff;



- Must have the capacity to raise funds and other resources for research and other development activities;



- Must exhibit a high sense of industry, leadership qualities and organizational skills;

- Must be circumspect and above reproach;



- Must possess excellent communication and other interpersonal skills and capacity to manage and control crises situation;



- Must be visionary, business-oriented and able to establish rapport between industry and the University for a common purpose;



- Must be sober with maturity and drive for sound and impartial judgment.



APPLICATION



Interested applicants are requested to submit their Application Letters together with Eight (8) copies of the following:

- Curriculum Vitae, including Names and Addresses of Three (3) Referees;



- Recommendations from three (3) Referees to be forwarded to the Search Committee before the stated deadline. Applicants must ensure that the referees meet the deadline; and,



- A 1200 word Statement of Candidate’s Vision for the University



Applications should be forwarded under Registered Cover marked “Application for Vice-Chancellor, UEW” to reach the Search Committee’s addresses, not later than Friday, 30th April 2021.