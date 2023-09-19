UEW to unveil cutting-edge infrastructure to propel academic and research excellence

The Vice Chancellor of UEW, Prof. Mawutor Avoke

Source: Ernest Edu Azutiga, Contributor

The Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), under the leadership of the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, has embarked on a transformative journey to complete several long-standing infrastructure projects on the university’s campus in a bid to bolster its commitment to academic and research excellence.

These ambitious projects include the completion of two 3,000-capacity hostels, a state-of-the-art lecturers block complex, and a 100-bed hospital facility.



The centerpiece of this development initiative is the completion of two six-story residential facilities to address the accommodation challenges faced by its students. These hostels are designed to accommodate up to 3,000 students each and will provide a comfortable living environment on campus.



These hostels will feature student rooms with balconies and washrooms, a Junior Common Room (JCR), laundry facilities, kitchenettes, commercial shops, recreational areas, and various other amenities that will ensure a conducive and comfortable learning environment.



The aim is to reduce the number of non-residential students and enhance the overall student experience at UEW.



The lecturers' block complex is a sprawling facility designed to house some 200 offices and 30 lecture halls. The completion of this complex is poised to alleviate some longstanding issues of workspace and enable lecturers to fulfill their teaching and research mandates more conveniently as well as contribute significantly to the overall teaching and learning experience for students at

UEW. It is expected to be equipped with modern facilities and technologies to facilitate cutting-edge pedagogy and research.



The university's commitment to student welfare and healthcare is evident in the completion of a 100-bed capacity hospital on campus. This modern facility will house an Out Patient Department (OPD), male and female wards, an emergency center, an X-ray unit, a dental unit, a pharmacy, an operating theater, and a radiography center, among other cutting-edge medical structures and equipment.



The hospital will not only cater to the healthcare needs of students and staff but will also serve as a valuable resource for the surrounding communities.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, interacting with UEW media relations, expressed excitement about the completion of these projects, stating, "Our commitment to providing the best possible learning and research environment for our students and faculty has led us to undertake these remarkable infrastructure projects. We believe that the completion of these facilities will not only enhance the academic and research experience at UEW but also contribute



to the development of our local community.

Management has ensured that these projects are executed with the utmost professionalism and efficiency to expedite their completion. The university administration anticipates that the new facilities, including the Commercial Centre, prefabricated three-bedroom apartment, Registrar and Finance Officer duty posts (all on Winneba Campus), the faculty block, and Ajumako water



project, and study centres at Accra, Cape Coast, and Techiman, will be fully operational within the next few months if not weeks.



These initiatives are expected to significantly elevate the university's standing in the space of academic and research excellence, making UEW a hub for innovation, knowledge creation, and community development.



It also underscores UEW management's dedication to providing a world-class experience and positioning itself as a leading institution in teacher education in Ghana and the West African sub-regional education landscape. The anticipation and excitement among students, faculty, and the broader community continue to grow, highlighting the positive impact these facilities will have on education and healthcare in the university community and beyond.