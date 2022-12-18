UG directive to continuing Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth students won’t work – Old Vandals Association

Old Vandals Association of the Commonwealth Hall

The Old Vandals Association of the Commonwealth Hall says the decision to halt continuing students accessing their hall is not fair.

The University of Ghana (UG) has issued a directive on students’ residence arrangements, beginning the 2022/23 academic year.



According to UG Registrar, all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to their rooms.



However, continuing female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls will not be affected by the directive.



Commenting on the measures on Starr News, the General Secretary of the Old Vandals Association, Ola Aziz indicated that the directive should not affect the two halls alone.

“If they want this to work it should be across board, you can’t limit the directive to Commonwealth Hall and Sabbah hall because of the few discrepancies that happened between the two halls. I think it is the University Council that has to do due diligence and make better consultations before this decision. Because even if you bring level hundred to Commonwealth Hall and I learnt they are going to bring post-graduates too to Commonwealth Hall and Sarbah Hall, will it solve the issue pending? No, it won’t solve it,” Mr. Aziz stated.



The General Secretary said they will use all legal means available to resist the directive if the University fails to reserve the decision.



“In 2010 when I was in Commonwealth Hall they decided to change Commonwealth Hall to Post-Graduate. We went on a demonstration, they insisted and we took the issue to the Supreme Court and won.”