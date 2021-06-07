UMaT and GNASSM signs MoU

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah and Philip Akufo signing the MoU

Source: GNA

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana National Association of Small-scale Miners (GNASSM).

The MoU is to provide training, capacity building and research for small-scale miners.



Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, who signed the MoU on behalf of the university revealed that they intend to come up with innovative technologies that would help bring about sustainable development of the small-scale mining sector.



Mr Philip Akufo, the President of GNASSM, also signed on behalf of the group.



Mr Matthew Kwabena Okrah, Registrar of UMaT earlier announced the university's commitment to train, provide technical advice and support all stakeholders involved in the Artisanal Small-scale Mining (ASM) industry to ensure sustainable and responsible activities that would protect the lands, water bodies and forest reserves.



The university would assist the government to strengthen, monitor, formulate and develop ASM compatible regulations to protect the environment, he said.

Mr Okrah further said UMaT would research and develop environmentally friendly technologies to make the sector safe and very productive, adding that, "we would lead the way in the restoration of the degraded ecosystem".



UMaT would develop proactive strategies together with other stakeholder's to deal with the challenges facing the sector, the registrar said.



Presenting the declaration of the GNASSM, the General Secretary, Mr Godwin Amah, on his part pledged their members commitment to engage in sustainable and responsible mining.



He emphasized that "we would ensure our members and associates adopt practices that avoid and minimize the environmental damages due to extraction and processing of ore".



"Aid government and regulators to deal with recalcitrant members whose activities do not abide by the governing principles of the sector" he added.

Mr Amah said "we would empower and equip our task force to effectively monitor and enforce sustainable and responsible mining.



He stated that the GNASSM would support key stakeholders such as UMaT to develop appropriate support systems for sustainable and responsible mining.



Mr Amah expressed appreciation to UMaT and was hopeful the relationship between them and the university would go a long way to benefit them.