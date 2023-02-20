UPNMG supports a sick member at Pindaa CHPS Compound

Members of UPNMG giving their donation to the sick staff

Source: Gideon Baiden, Contributor

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG), led by Mr. Maxwell Oduro Yeboah, has presented a cash sum of GHC 9000.00 to Mr. Joseph Batayire, a staff member of the Pindaa Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality in the Upper East Region, who was involved in a road traffic accident and sustained a fracture of the iliac crest.

The Regional President of the UPNMG, Mahamudu Musah, who presented the cash on behalf of the National President, said the donation was to assist their injured member to settle his hospital bills.



Mr. Musah said, “We at UPNMG take welfare issues, especially the health care of members, very seriously. So we moved in to support our own. It is our prayer that he will get well soon and return to work.”



The Regional President emphasized that unions should not only be interested in members’ salary deductions but must also be sensitive to the plight of members.



He echoed the benefits members of the UPNMG enjoy, and they include UPNMG mart/hire purchase, UPNMG house and land schemes, insurance policies, soft loans, union souvenirs, clothes, among others.



Explaining the insurance policy, Mahamudu Musah indicated that members enjoy 'Hospitalization and Critical Care' policies, and explained that under the hospitalization policy, sick members on admission received GH 30.00 a day until they were discharged.

He further explained that with the Critical Care policy, huge sums of money were used to settle hospital bills of members with critical health conditions who needed Specialist treatment, and recalled that a member was recently supported to undergo a kidney treatment in India under the policy.



He said membership of the UPNMG was open to all qualified nurses and midwives in Ghana, and called on all to join the Union to make it more formidable.



Benson Nsoh Azure, the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Benson Nsoh Azure said Batayire was one of the hardworking staff of the service in the municipality.



Benson Azure said, “Clearly, this gesture by the union has put smiles on the faces of our staff. On behalf of his family and staff of the GHS in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, we want to thank the UPNMG very much for the donation.”



The injured staff member, Batayire, indicated that he was proud to be a member of the UPNMG and further expressed his gratitude to the union’s leadership for their support and show of solidarity.