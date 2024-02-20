US$60K fake gold deal: Emirati lured into Ghana 'duped' by Ghanaian, 2 Nigerians

File photo

A Ghanaian, Baffour Abraham and two Nigerians, 39-year-old Sunday Olatunji and Israel Olawale Omoley, 51, have defrauded one Farhad Omedi, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates of US$60,000.

Farhad Omedi lost the sum in a gold deal allegedly orchestrated by the three suspects after luring him to visit them in Accra.



Olatunji and Omoley have since been apprehended by the police at Dawhenya and Lakeside, respectively, while Baffour Abraham remains on the run.



Appearing before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, the accused pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, defrauding by false pretences.



They were granted bail of GH¢1 million each and ordered to surrender their passports to the court registry. The case is scheduled to resume on February 20, 2024.



One Abass, currently in Dubai, introduced Omedi to Baffour Abraham, who posed as a gold dealer in Ghana.

Baffour allegedly convinced Omedi to visit, culminating in his arrival in Ghana on January 22, 2024.



Omedi was received by Olatunji, who drove him to meet Baffour. The duo then took Omedi to On Time Security Company in Achimota, Accra, where they showcased 30 kilograms of gold bars to him.



A refinery test confirmed the authenticity of the gold, and Omedi agreed to purchase one kilogram for US$60,000.



On January 30, 2024, Omedi, accompanied by Baffour and Olatunji, went to Kotoka International Airport with the gold for export. Baffour allegedly enlisted the help of three customs officers to facilitate the documentation process.



However, upon arrival, Omedi became suspicious when Baffour and Olatunji disappeared with the gold and his money.

The police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Olatunji and Omoley at a hotel in Dawhenya on March 2, 2023.



A search of their belongings yielded incriminating evidence, including metal bars suspected to be fake gold and cash.



Omoley claimed that Baffour had given him the items.



Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Baffour, and the case remains under investigation.