UTAG, TEWU, 3 other university labour unions suspend strike action

University Teachers Association Of Ghana UTAG Logo of UTAG

Wed, 14 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five teacher unions in the public universities in Ghana have suspended their industrial strike action over conditions of service.

The suspension is effective immediately, per a joint press release issued to that effect.

The unions are the University Teachers Association (UTAG), the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) and the Teachers’ and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

The labour unions declared an industrial action on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Since the declaration of the industrial action, the leadership of the unions engaged the national labour commission on several occasions to address the impasse, which yielded no response.

However, at a meeting held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the employer accepted that it had unilaterally varied the conditions of service of the staff.

Thus, the ongoing industrial action should be suspended with immediate effect.

