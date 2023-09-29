Uncompleted gutters at Wassa Simpa posing threats to residents

An uncompleted gutter at Wassa Simpa

Correspondence from Western Region

The construction of vital gutters, designed to facilitate the free flow of water and prevent floods, has ground to a halt since 2020.



The consequences of this unfinished project are being felt by the residents of



Wassa Simpa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.



The gutters, initially constructed to ensure proper drainage and redirect water

flow have been left incomplete. They now stand as open gaps, posing serious risks to residents.



Without a proper covering, residents have resorted to placing wooden planks



over these gaps to allow safe passage.



Instead of using the old drainage lane during the construction, a new path was

chosen, altering the natural flow of water in the community.



This has led to water pooling and flooding streets and properties.



Residents express their concerns, particularly during the rainy season. The open



gutters are viewed as accidents waiting to happen and slip and fall incidents are frequent, causing worry among the community members.

B. Baker, a victim of the floods noted that the continuous flow of water from



neighboring areas affects his shop negatively. His business premises face constant challenges due to the influx of water.



Speaking to the Assembly member of the area, Wilberforce Essien said the uncompleted project has worsened the flooding problem in the community.



He said: “The construction of the gutter started in 2020, but because the Covid set in, the project was halted. We were all waiting for the continuation of the project, but after the election, nothing went on again”.

“Politics has crept into the project such that when you begin to talk too much about it, you are tagged, so for me, I have stopped talking about it”, he added.



He further said that the project was initiated by the MP, George Mireku Duker,



and was hopeful that the project will be continued in 2024.



