Uneasy calm in Dixcove as no arrests made yet

File photo

There is an uneasy calm in the twin town of Lower and Upper Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region following Monday’s violent attack on a sub-chief of Upper Dixcove by some unknown assailants.

The cloud of uneasiness has eclipsed over Dixcove despite the presence of personnel from both the municipal police command and the Rapid Deployment Force from Takoradi.



When 3news.com got to Dixcove Tuesday, some stores lined up the main street were closed.



Even though other shops were opened, the worry was written on the faces of the attendants.



Some of them who pleaded anonymity for fear of attack said Monday’s attack and previous ones have left them in a state of fear.



“How can we sell in peace when our leaders are fighting?” one lamented.



The two government primary schools in both Lower and Upper Dixcove were not in session at the time of the visit.

At the Salvation Army Primary School in Lower Dixcove windows and doors to classrooms were all closed. There were few children playing around. They were unable to explain why teaching and learning could not take place.



The situation was no different at the Methodist Primary School at Upper Dixcove.



Checks by 3news.com, however, revealed that some parents are gripped with fear and were reluctant to send their children to school.



It was further revealed that some parents, on Monday, rushed to the two schools to pick their wards immediately after the report of the assault went viral in town for fear of any possible reprisal attacks.



It was not surprising that the streets were filled with many children of school-going age either hawking or roaming about with careless abandon.



But some students 3news.com met explained that school lasted for only an hour because only a handful of their mates were present.

They indicated some of their teachers also did not come to school.



“Yesterday, some parents came to our school with knives to pick their children. One teacher took to his heels when one parent confronted him,” one student recounted.



A resident, Nana Akyin, who visited the Hima Dekyi Government Hospital Tuesday morning, told 3news.com that some nurses are considering relocating as they do not know the form the next attack may take.



“Already we are feeling the effect. This morning when I went to the hospital I had to spend hours before I was attended to. This is because some of the nurses did not report to work due to yesterday’s event. The incident was all over the hospital and some of the nurses say they will ask for a transfer.”



3news.com observed that some of the youth had gathered in groups and discussing recent developments.



Youth Activist Lamuel Arthur Brace expressed worry that the continuous attacks is affecting and dividing the youth.

“Dixcove is an ancient town and very significant to Ghana's history. What we should be discussing now is the development and not attacks. It is so bad. If there is any dispute, it should be sent to court. Why must we suffer? As I speak I hear Amandi Constructions, the company building the landing beach, is disturbed by this unfortunate and regrettable incident.”



Chief Fisherman for Upper Dixcove Nana Essel insisted Monday’s attack was unprovoked and demanded that the law deals with the perpetrators.



“The last one that happened, we could not trace it to anyone. But with this one names have been mentioned. We equally have videos. So we demand justice. We are calm because our leaders have spoken to us. But…”.



Assembly Member for Lower Dixcove Frank Stephens Jnr, in an interview, expressed worry that those who lost their properties to the attacks last time have not been compensated.



He believes those people still harbour some bitterness and called on the government to intervene.



“As I speak, those who sustained life-threatening wounds, those who had their properties damaged, those who had their businesses destroyed have not received any compensation. Do you think that they will be happy? What did they do to warrant such attacks, yet they have been financially disadvantaged and nothing is being done about their situation?”

At the time of filing this report, Nana Krah, the sub-chief who was beaten to a pulp on Monday, was responding to treatment at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The police are yet to make any arrest.