University of Ghana could be named after JB Danquah in the future – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has underscored the role played by Joseph Boakye Danquah a former presidential candidate in 1960 in the establishment of the University of Ghana.

The President giving a speech during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the institution expressed his conviction that history will view JB Danquah favorably for his efforts in championing the creation of the university.



In his address, President Akufo-Addo highlighted how Joseph Boakye Danquah's commitment to ensuring Ghana had its own university led to the founding of the University of Ghana.



He noted that his visionary work extended to challenging the British recommendation for a single university in West Africa, which was intended for Nigeria. Instead, he rallied Ghanaians to support the establishment of their own university.



President Akufo-Addo further remarked that the legacy of Joseph Boakye Danquah might even warrant consideration for naming the University of Ghana after him, given the historical significance of his contributions.



He mentioned, "Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen."



President Akufo-Addo commended the University of Ghana for reaching its diamond jubilee and lauded its role in shaping the nation's development.



“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this university [the University of Ghana], a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work,” he said.

The President's sentiment mirrored his previous comments made five years ago when the university initiated an endowment fund during its 70th-anniversary celebration.



UG@75 Thanksgiving Services https://t.co/wkcCz8Mf6Z — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) August 11, 2023

Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, the King of Creation. The University of Ghana is 75 today and we gather at the Cedi Conference Centre to give thanks to Him for 75 years of resilience.



Join us on all our platforms!#UGIS75 pic.twitter.com/g2K0dBS2rM — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) August 11, 2023

