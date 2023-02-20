Upper Manya Krobo NDC executives pay for nomination form for MP to go unopposed

Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo, Bismark Tetteh Nyarko

Upper Manya Krobo constituency executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress,( NDC) in the Eastern region have paid for the parliamentary primaries nomination form for the incumbent member of Parliament Bismark Tetteh Nyarko.

The executives presented a GHC6,000 cheque to the MP in this regard, over the weekend.



The decision by Upper Manya Krobo NDC executives is to demonstrate further commitment to their overwhelming endorsement of the MP to be retained and go unopposed in this year’s parliamentary primaries for performing above their expectations.



Addressing the media after presenting the cheque, the Constituency executives listed a number of projects spanning from Education, Health, road rehabilitations, women empowerment, provision of police stations and streetlights among others executed by the Bismark Tetteh Nyarko from his MP share of the common fund within three years since assuming office.



The Constituency communication officer, Kwasi Lawer stated that Bismark Tetteh Nyarko is constructing a maternity and children’s ward at Anyaboni health center, constructing a medical laboratory at Sekesua Health center with state-of-the-art lab equipment.



He said the MP also donated GHC12,000 to the Akateng community to complete the health center project the community was undertaking, donated an autoclave, surgical lamps, etc valued at GHC20,000 to Asesewa government hospital.

Again, the MP has donated medical equipment such as BP apparatus, thermometers, hand gloves to the Plekumase CHPS compound, donated equipment for the X-Ray department, some essential drugs and a refrigerator for medical storage.



He also mentioned that whilst lobbying the central government to construct major roads in the Constituency, the MP has hired grader to rehabilitate some deteriorating roads such as Akatawia to Sekesua road, Summer junction to Breponso -Osonson-Korlenya.



Other roads rehabilitated include Brepor-Fefe-Kokoney road, Korhwe-Brepor road, and Odometa road.



Aside from these, the MP has constructed culverts on roads such as Sutri-Akwenor, Tibuorso, Bomase-Siblinor, Akrusum, and Akotoe.



They said Bismark Tetteh Nyarko has also constructed and repaired many boreholes in Zuyumunor, Sutri-Akwemor, Odometa, and other communities.

Alhaji Moro Hankuri, the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency chairman of NDC told the media that they have not breached any constitution of NDC for endorsing the MP since they believe he is the only person who can retain the seat for the party in 2024.



He said even though the Constituency is a stronghold of the NDC, the party suffered before retaking the seat from the ruling NPP in 2020 after division caused the NDC to lose the seat to NPP in 2016, therefore, the party will not allow any individual’s parochial interest to repeat same mistake.



In response, the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo Bismark Tetteh Nyarko commended the Constituency executives for reposing confidence in him with their overwhelming endorsement.



He assured to do everything possible to retain the seat for the NDC and continue to serve the good people of Upper Manya Krobo.