Uproot the seed of mistrust and incitement in our party supporters - Kwamena Duncan cautions NPP

Former Western Central Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Kwamena Duncan has urged the New Patriotic Party to, as a matter of urgency, engage with the party's grass roots and disabuse their minds of the erroneous impressions of and mistrust for the party arising from the smear campaigns prior to the party's just-ended presidential election.

The former Central Regional Minister noted that interactions with the grass roots show they are harbouring some misconceptions and falsehoods that have been planted in their minds about the New Patriotic Party due to the things that some of the aspirants said on their campaign tours.



He warned that if the ill-conceived views are not dealt with by the party, it will badly affect them.



He called on the leadership of the party, especially the constituency executives, to hold fora with the supporters to clear all misunderstandings and lies they have been fed with in order to lay a firm foundation for the New Patriotic Party in their march to the 2024 elections.



"There is the need for the party to organize constituency durbars because a certain seed of mistrust, a certain seed of incitement has happened down there against leadership, against government, against Ministers, against CEOs," he strongly proposed.

To him, the party has an assignment to ensure "the waters down there must be calmed".



"The party people must be engaged with, and some disabusing of what has gone on and what has been placed in their minds must take place...The party must move and move quickly," he further appealed.



Kwamena Duncan gave these admonitions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".