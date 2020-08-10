Health News

Use the mobile platform for membership renewal - NHIA

File photo: NHIS logo

The Western Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has urged the public to use its mobile platform to renew their membership in the wake of COVID-19 to reduce the long queues at the various offices to access their services.

Mr Emmanuel Reinfred Okyere, the Western Regional Director of NHIA, said although the Authority had instituted adequate measures to ensure the safety of clients and visitors, the public could still help by using the mobile renewal service.



Some of the measures include the provision of running water and soap for washing of hands before accessing the premises, provision of hand sanitizers in the office, ensuring the practice of social distancing and placing of notices at vantage points throughout the premises to educate all clients and visitors on COVID-19.



Mr Okyere, who made this known in an interview with the GNA, said the situation required planning and understanding from all to ensure continuous delivery of excellent service to all members.

He said, the NHIA would continue to provide quality basic health care to all residents in the country, offer quality services to Ghanaians and would remain Ghana’s surest vehicle for the march towards Universal Health Coverage slated for 2030.



"However, it is important for all of us to support the Scheme in our small way. We also entreat our cherished health workers to accord the NHIS card bearers the necessary assistance that they may require," he opined.



He also appealed to all members, in particular, and the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols always when they come to NHIA offices to register.

