Vandalism of billboards sparks outrage in Asante Akyem North Constituency

One of the vandalized billboard

In a shocking incident that took place on Saturday, 8th July 2023, billboards promoting the intellectual contributions of Kwasi Kwarteng, a dedicated member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were vandalized during the visit of Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to the Asante Akyem North Constituency.

The act of sabotage has ignited widespread condemnation and calls for immediate disciplinary action.



Kwasi Kwarteng, deeply saddened by the vandalism, took it upon himself to address the issue by drafting a petition to the Chairperson of the NPP.



In his letter, Kwarteng expressed his disappointment and emphasized the importance of maintaining a peaceful political environment. He called for the party to publicly denounce any form of violence or destruction of property belonging to political opponents.



"It is disheartening to see our constituency, formerly known for its vibrant and inclusive political discourse, subjected to such shameful behavior," Kwarteng lamented. "We must hold our representatives accountable for their actions, ensuring that they uphold the principles and values of the New Patriotic Party." he said in the petition.



Kwarteng's petition further requested an investigation into the incident to determine the potential involvement of the sitting Member of Parliament; Andy Appiah-Kubi.

Should Appiah-Kubi be found guilty, Kwarteng urged the party's leadership to take appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the NPP's code of conduct.



The incident has sparked outrage among party members and constituents alike, with many expressing their support for Kwarteng's call for swift action. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of solidarity, condemning the act of vandalism and demanding justice.



Below is the statement



PETITION REGARDING VANDALIZATION OF BILLBOARDS AND REQUEST FOR DISCIPLINARY ACTION



Dear Chairperson,

I am writing to bring to your attention a recent unfortunate incident that occurred on Saturday, 8th July 2023 whilst the Vice-President His Excellency Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia visited the Constituency. Billboards, which were communicating my intention to contribute intellectually to the development agenda of the Asante Akyem North Constituency, were vandalized in a deplorable act of sabotage.



As a responsible citizen and active member of the New Patriotic Party, it saddens me to witness such acts of vandalism that hinder the democratic process and violate the principles we hold dear. It is disheartening to see our constituency, formerly known for its vibrant and inclusive political discourse, subjected to such shameful behavior.



I kindly implore your esteemed office to openly condemn this act of vandalism and make a public statement denouncing any form of violence or destruction of property belonging to political opponents. By taking a strong stance against such behavior, we send a clear message that the New Patriotic Party is committed to fostering a peaceful and respectful political environment.



Furthermore, I respectfully request that your administration initiate an investigation into the incident and ascertain any potential involvement of the sitting Member of Parliament, Hon. Andy Appiah-Kubi, in this act of vandalism. If found guilty, I urge you to take appropriate disciplinary action against him by the party's code of conduct. We must hold our representatives accountable for their actions, ensuring that they uphold the principles and values of the New Patriotic Party. By addressing this issue promptly and taking decisive action, we can reaffirm our commitment to these core values.



I remain committed to the New Patriotic Party and its ideals, and I trust that you will take the necessary steps to address this unfortunate, backward, and shameful incident swiftly and effectively.

Yours faithfully,



Kwasi Kwarteng Member- New Patriotic Party



YNA/WA