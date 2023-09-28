Victor Smith warns Akufo-Addo not to underestimate Ghanaians

H.E. Victor Smith

Source: Nana Dogbe, Contributor

Former Ambassador to the United Kingdom, H.E. Victor Smith, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during President John Mahama's tenure, has expressed his concern about the resilience of Ghanaians in the face of economic challenges while remaining relatively quiet about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Ahotor FM 92.3's "Adekye Mu Nsem" breakfast show in Accra, Ambassador Victor Smith shared his view that the President and the NPP may have presented enticing campaign messages and promises to win the trust of Ghanaians, ultimately gaining power for what he believes could be detrimental to the nation.



Hon. Victor Smith emphasized that Ghanaians should recall President Nana Addo's statement that if they want to make money, they should avoid working with his government and, instead, enter the private sector. However, the reality we see today reveals that several NPP ministers are allegedly involved in corruption cases. The nation is facing severe economic hardship and poverty, leaving Ghanaians demoralized and inclined to vote the NPP out of office.



Ambassador Smith believes that the government should not underestimate the silence of the citizens, especially considering the allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and what Ghanaians have perceived as poor governance over the past seven years under the NPP government.



Ambassador Smith's remarks come at a time when ordinary Ghanaians have increasingly expressed their frustrations through street protests against President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia's administration.



A group of young people, along with international law practitioner Oliver Barker Vormawor and some celebrities, organized a three-day street protest at the Jubilee House, which they dubbed "Occupy Julorbi House." The term "Julorbi" loosely translates to "A baby thief" and has quickly become a popular phrase among the protesters, despite instances of police brutality.

The demonstration aimed to shed light on alleged corruption and human rights abuses that some say have become widespread within the government.



Ambassador Emmanuel Victor Smith expressed shock and lamented that, to date, there has been no significant progress in recovering stolen funds from politicians during the Akufo-Addo administration, citing the ongoing investigation into Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah's case by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



While some government spokespersons and NPP communicators have refuted the claims made by the "Fix the Country" protesters, the group remains resolute in their commitment to larger demonstrations if the government does not address their concerns and alleviate the economic burdens on Ghanaians.



The pressure group has also issued a warning to top NPP figures, urging them to prioritize the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians by providing essential necessities, including job opportunities for graduates who are struggling to support their families.



Former special aide to the late President Jerry John Rawlings, Ambassador Victor Smith, concluded by stating that Ghanaians are fed up with the governance style of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP regime. They are gearing up for the 2024 General Elections, where they aim to usher in a government that is more responsive to the people, with President John Mahama at the helm.