Vigilo Mobility Foundation to raise $30,000 to support children with disability in Ghana

The aim of Vigilo Mobility is to assist children with disability in West Africa

A Columbus based Ghanaian mother, Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie has set up a charity foundation, Vigilo Mobility to assist children with disability in West Africa.

According to Mensah-Bonzie, 46, her foundation is on a mission to raise $30,000 to help buy prosthetics, wheelchairs, and crutches so children won't have to suffer like she did when she was a child.



The funds will be used to purchase food items, 3, and buy prosthetic wheelchairs for the physically challenged back home.



Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie has been battling polio since the age of three and needs crutches to walk but that hasn't slowed her down. “I feel proud regardless the challenges in my life, I am able to use my experiences to motivate, provide accommodations and accessibility in making live easier for the next generations. My strong belief that we can always find the word ABILITY in the spelling of disABILITY sets me apart. I thought for many years I could never contribute to society,” Mensah-Bonzie said.



Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Mensah-Bonzie moved from New York to Columbus in 2001. She's been documenting her experience whenever she comes back to Ghana. "These children, some of them are abandoned by their parents because they have a disability,” Mensah-Bonzie said. She's now working to make life easier for those kids. The wife and mother of three started a non-profit in 2021 called the Vigilo Mobility Foundation. Its goal is to provide children in Ghana the help she never received.



Mensah-Bonzie said she's “living proof of the American dream.”



"Working with (J.P Morgan Chase's) office of disability and inclusion at work just brings so much joy to me," she said. "It brings my life to a full circle.”

About Jennifer Mensah-Bonzie



Having contracted Poliomyelitis (Polio) at the age of three, I thought for many years that I could not be a productive member of society. But an advocate provided me with the right mobility device, and the American culture changed my story.



She is married with 3 beautiful girls Lovania (15), Sage (8), and Lois (7), and proven that she can be a success in society within various roles, stretched to do new things and ready to give back to the community she spawned from Ghana, West Africa.



Vigilo is “a mash-up of the first two letters of each of her three daughters’ nicknames.”



I raise funds to advocate, create awareness, pay tuition, and donate mobility devices to people with disabilities in Ghana. She travels to Ghana annually to carry out this donation. Locally in the United States, “I speak to groups of students on global issues that highlight disability rights. I also give motivational speeches to help encourage parents/caregivers with children or family members living with special needs.”



She added, “I firmly believe that Vigilo can make a lasting impact on these lives as we continue our work to provide resources and create awareness. “

Sharing her experience as a mother, wife, employee and living with physical challenges, she said,” I am a caregiver to my elderly mother in combination with Vigilo Mobility Foundation. I am still thriving and persevering through many struggles. If you were to ask me for a formula, I can only say I take one day at a time.”



She has been an employee of JPMorgan Chase for close to two decades. She works as a Project Manager (Autism at Work) under the Office of Disability and Inclusion. Prior to this position, I was an HR recruiter. “I am also the founder of Vigilo Mobility Foundation. I am known for being an advocate for the physically challenged and minorities, a motivational speaker, a recruiter for empowering mobility success, and a beacon of light”



Donors are entreated visit vigilomobility.org for more details.



