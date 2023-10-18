Volta Floods: Ablakwa calls for replacement of voter’s ID, Ghana Card for affected victims

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region is urging for the emergency replacement of voter's identity cards and Ghana Cards for individuals affected by the Akosombo and Kpong dams' spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mr Samuel Okudjeto-Ablakwa emphasised the need for flood-affected individuals to have proper identification and the right to vote.



Many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts have lost their belongings due to the flood, which was a man-made disaster caused by the spillage of excess water from the dams in the Eastern Region.



He noted that over 10,000 affected persons have lost their voter identity cards, Ghana cards, certificates, and other important documents.



He appealed to the Electoral Commission and the National Identification Authority to address this situation as a special case.



Mr Okudjeto-Ablakwa, who is also a Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, highlighted the urgency of the situation and emphasised that the focus should be on the well-being of the people.



He said this call must be adhered to so that affected persons would not be disenfranchised during next year's general elections.

He stated that the issue of voting and identification could be addressed once the floodwaters recede.



He stressed that this situation should not be underestimated and expressed his intent to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament to bring it to the Speaker's attention.



''The floodwaters have affected all nineteen towns, causing residents to lose their belongings," he noted.



There is a concern that an outbreak of epidemics, such as cholera or typhoid, could have devastating consequences for the country.



The MP has also launched a Relief Caravan to distribute food items to those affected.