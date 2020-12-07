Voting delayed in Awutu Senya East, Tema Central

Voters waiting to cast their vote

Electoral processes have reportedly been delayed at Awutu Senya East and Tema Central constituencies.

At Tema Central, electorates especially the aged are seated and are waiting patiently for voting to begin at the Datus Preparatory polling station in Tema Central.



Over 415 persons are reportedly still waiting for the commencement of the voting process at Real Faith Life Mission Polling station in Amuzukope.

Electoral materials arrived at 8:20 am Amuzukope in the Awutu Senya East constituency.



EC officials have refused to speak to the issue, but Atinka news can confirm that the EC officials are busily putting materials together for the commencement of the exercise.