Watch Okyenhene Ofori Atta II’s shock to Kwame Nkrumah’s decision not to recognize him

An old footage of the Okyenhene of Akyem Abuakwa, Nana Ofori Atta II, in 1957, answering questions about his shock that the government of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah had called for the revocation of his status has emerged online.

The video, shared by Ghana Facts & History on Twitter, shows the chief, sitting in state, granting the interview to a foreign journalist, even as some of his subjects surround him.



In the first question, the journalist asked the Okyenhene, “Can you tell me what it is that Dr. Nkrumah’s government has against you?”



He responded: “I really don’t know. I’ve done practically nothing against the government and it was a shock and surprise to me and my state that my statutory recognition should be revoked.”



The Okyenhene, Nana Ofori Atta II, also explained some of the things that give him authority in the land.



“From time immemorial, I possess all powers in deciding minor criminal cases, land cases, and other petty complaints,” he added.

Asked what he thought about the Kwame Nkrumah government, the Akyem Abuakwa chief indicated that he holds no personal views of the administration except for what his people have of him.



He also spoke about why a parliamentary system can exist together with the traditional system of leadership in the country.



