Watch as Kennedy Agyapong attempts to dance Borborbor

Ken Agyapong Dances .png Flagbearer hopeful & MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has been seen in a viral video attempting to display his dancing prowess in one of the traditional dances of the Ewes; Borborbor.

The video was shared by the former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho and captioned; "Someone should tell Kennedy Agyapong that I will now issue an order for his immediate arrest and detention so I can teach him how to dance “borborbor” (not borborliborbor) because he is destroying our sacred dance,"

The video captures Kennedy Agyapong moving unrhythmically to a Borborbor tune in the background and having a moment of his life with his followers.

The flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong is currently on a nationwide campaign trail to rally support to become the flagbearer for the NPP in come November 2023. He started the bid from the Volta Region.



NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
