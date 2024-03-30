Watch police officer 'harass' journalist on live TV at John Kumah’s One-Week

A picture of the police officer and the reporter

A reporter with Oyerepa TV/FM has been captured in a video being harassed by a police officer over an accreditation card at the one-week observation of John Kumah on live TV.

The video shared by Oyerepa TV/FM on the X app shows a police officer requesting the journalist's accreditation for access to the venue and interrupting his live report.



The reporter was heard stating that they had already obtained accreditation, yet the skeptical police officer insisted that the journalist acquired accreditation cards to cover the event.



The one-week celebration of the late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency, John Kumah, was held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at his residence.



The legislator died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness leaving behind a wife and six children.

Meanwhile, his family has said his final funeral rites will be held on May 18, 2024.



