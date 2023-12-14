We are not happy about atrocities metted to Fulanis - Alhaji Yakubu Musah

The General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana chapter, Alhaji Yakubu Musah Barry

The General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International, Ghana chapter, Alhaji Yakubu Musah Barry, expressed dissatisfaction with the atrocities and discrimination committed against the Fulani ethnic group in Ghana.

He lamented that the Fulbe ethnic group, particularly the Fulani, has been severely attacked this year, resulting in numerous deaths, cattle loss, and home destruction in the northern and southern sectors of the country.



He expressed sadness at the unpunished perpetrators of crimes against Fulanis. He urged traditional and political authorities, as well as security agencies, to consistently investigate and sanction such crimes as for other ethnic groups.



Alhaji Yakubu Musah Barry was speaking at Kumasi’s 11th annual Dua.

However, he highlighted a serious concern members face when attempting to access national documents such as the Ghana card and passport.



In his response, Hon Ben Abdallah Banda, the coordinator for Zongo and Inner-city Development Secretariat, who represented Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the programme, stated that the Ghanaian constitution does not discriminate against any ethnic group by denying them equal access to national documents.



He stated that these are national issues that must be resolved and that the NPP government is not anti-Fulanis in Ghana.