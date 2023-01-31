11
Menu
News

We can’t continue with him, we’ll get him out! – Koku vows to 'remove' Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketia And Koku Anyidoho Koku Anyidoho believes Asiedu Nketiah's chairmanship will cause NDC more harm than good

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says it will be ‘disastrous’ to see his party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah end his four year tenure.

He claimed the party will sink if he (Mr Nketiah) is not forced out of office with immediate effect.

“We can’t continue with him, we will get him out,” Mr Anyidoho asserted.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s Chairmanship has been questionable in recent times after his orchestrated reshuffle of minority leaders in parliament.

He has maintained on several platforms that the change is “good for the party” – and held the new leadership will help the NDC win the next election.

But many including Koku Anyidoho are of the view that his leadership will rather cause more harm to the NDC.

“Just within a month in office, he tarnished the image of the Chairmanship role,” he said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Related Articles: