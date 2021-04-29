We don’t want to see you at the funeral of Sir John - Akufo-Addo, others warned

The late Sir John

The Traditional Council and residents of Sakora-Wonoo in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region have sent a warning to President Akufo-Addo, Vice president Dr. Bawumia, MP for the area, Francisca Oteng Mensah, MCE for the area, Nana Osei Asibe Bonsu, and National, Regional, and Constituency executives of the NPP not to attend the final funeral rites of the late, Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Sir John.

According to them, they don’t want to see them because they have betrayed the former General Secretary of the elephant family.



Queen mother for the town, Nana Ama Nyarko, stated that this was the time for the NPP government to honour Sir John after his demise by tarring their abandoned deplorable road networks before the day for the funeral.



She said what broke the Carmel’s back the order by authorities to stop the one-week exercise of the late Sir John on grounds that the ban on forms of social gathering was in force.

Nana Nyarko pleaded with the government to complete other abandoned projects which were started by Sir John, including a hospital that is at its completion stage, a pipe-borne water project, a technical school that is near completion.



She said they have complained on several occasions to the M.P and the MCE for the area but they have turned deaf ears to their worries.



“Now, I am boldly saying that we don’t need any of the aforementioned people at Wonoo should our demands are not considered,” Nana Nyarko warned.