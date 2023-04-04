We have remained committed to youth empowerment – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Kwadwo Boateng

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the weekend, joined the Konkomba fraternity in Saboba, in the Northern Region for the 46th Annual Convention of the Konkomba Youth Association (KoYA)

Speaking on the theme: “Youth Empowerment for Resilient Peace Building: A responsibility of Government, Traditional leaders and the role of KoYA,” he emphasised the significant roles the youth of our country have to play in nation-building, and the need for continuous empowerment of the youth, through education, skills training and employment opportunities, to enable them effectively contribute their quota.



Dr. Bawumia stated that the current administration has been committed to youth empowerment through many interventions.

He further highlighted a number of them, such as free access to secondary education and TVET, various skills training programmes, expansion of tertiary education scholarships, and increased intake in public sector employment.



The Konkomba Youth Association, just like other progressive youth groups across the country, are strategic actors in the pursuit of peace and development, and I encourage all of such groups, not to deviate from their main objectives, he added.