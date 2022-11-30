We have tarred more roads than any other government - Miracles Aboagye

A tarred road

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has said that no government in the history of Ghana has tarred more roads than the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government within five years.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Miracles Aboagye intimated that the kilometres of road tarred by this government show that it has been using the monies it borrows judiciously.



He added that the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government borrowed so much with nothing to show for it.



"Unprecedently, no government within a period of four or five years has been able to tar the number of kilometers of road that we have tarred – over 3600 kilometers of road that we have tarred in the midst of the waste.



"You (the NDC government) come, you picked our debts from 9 billion to almost about 123 billion… we admittedly have moved from 123 billion to 400 billion or whatever, but we have things to show for it.



"We have (the) private sector that we have supported to generate at least 126 factories that are operational and others that are being built... we are spending about ($) 1 billion every year to keep our lights on," he said.



He added that despite the challenges in the country, the government is doing all it can to make the livelihood of Ghanaians better.

IB/SEA