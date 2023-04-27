We’ll be firm and just in confirming Justice Torkornoo – First Deputy Speaker

Chief Justice nominee Gertrude Torkornoo

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu has stated that Parliament will be firm, just and open in the confirmation of nominated Chief Justice, Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo.

Justice Torkornoo, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the next Chief Justice of Ghana.



However, her appointment is still subject to approval by Parliament.



If approved, Justice Torkornoo will succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who is set to retire on May 24, 2023, as he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.



President Akufo-Addo stated in a letter to the Council of State that Justice Torkornoo has been on the Supreme Court for the last four years and has served in the judiciary for the past nineteen years, making her suitably qualified to perform the duties of Chief Justice.



Read Also: Justice Torkornoo nominated as Ghana’s next Chief Justice: Will be 3rd female to hold position



Speaking on Atinka TV’s current affairs show, The Agenda with Nana Yaw Fianko, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu said when it is time to confirm Justice Torkornoo, the leadership of Parliament will allow suggestions from the public and that if any allegations of corruption is levelled against her, parliament will let the President know about it and let him know the new Chief Justice cannot assume the position.

However, he said if there are no allegations, Parliament will approve her nomination.



Meanwhile, he said the most important thing people look out for is someone who has practiced in truth without being involved in any corrupt activities.



He was also sure that the President had done his research enough and well convinced that Justice Torkornoo was the right for the position.



“I am aware that the President has conducted investigation and nominated her. When she comes to sit in front of the Appointments Committee, if there is something hidden, when we are about to vet her, we will put it out there that the President says this woman should become Chief Justice, we are going to sit outside, and if anyone knows something that does not support her becoming Chief Justice or if she did something that the President would not mention if he knew, please tell us.



"We won’t do it in secret, we’ll do it publicly, and if anyone has something to say, they’ll bring it to our attention, and if there’s proof, we’ll tell the President that the country is grateful, but this nominee cannot be approved based on what we’ve seen,” he said.



He continued, “But if there is nothing like that, then we give the President the go ahead that parliament has approved his nomination so he can allow her to assume her post.”