General News

We’ll punish you for deceiving us - DKM customers to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Coalition of affected DKM customers has expressed disappointment in the government for failing to factor them in the mid-year budget review.

The Coalition says the government led President Akufo-Addo has deceived them.



They claim the president prior to the 2016 presidential election promised to pay them their deposits should he win the polls but has failed in delivering on their promise.



Addressing a press conference on last week Friday, Secretary of the group, Mr. Agyei Baffour admonished the government to pay them their deposits or risk losing their votes come December 7, 2020.



He said their voting was informed by the promise the president made, but they have realised he only took advantage of their vulnerability and made them vote massively for him.



The affected DKM customers cried out loud that after going through all due validation processes with the official Liquidator, they have not been paid.

President Akufo-Addo in 2016 during his campaign on November 26, promised to pay customers of DKM if elected as president.



“I will pay you back in full when I become president”.







Nana Addo also said that an NPP government, when in power, would investigate issues surrounding the tier-two pension funds and the DKM scandal.



According to him, the Mahama government failed to completely deal with the issues regarding the pensions over the years.

“I will investigate government’s inability to pay the monies owned as well as investigate the DKM scandal and to ensure that there would be total restoration to all affected in both scandals”, he said while speaking at an NPP mini-rally in the Brong Ahafo region.



In February this year, the president also promised all customers of DKM would be paid in full.



In his 4th State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo announced that the government has made available an extra GH¢5 billion to pay affected depositors of failed financial institutions “a 100% of their deposits”.



The payments he announced would be done once the process to validate all the claims are completed, President Akufo-Addo said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.