We'll push for Mahama's victory on Dec. 7 - Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed the commitment of the Minority Caucus to propel the 2024 election campaign of their flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, towards victory.

Dr Ato Forson emphasised that the Minority in Parliament possesses significant resources to contribute to John Dramani Mahama's 2024 campaign.



He stated: "As the Minority Caucus in Parliament, we are putting our shoulders to the wheel to fulfil the expectations of the people of Ghana.



"Our Caucus is blessed with talents, knowledge, experience, and subject matter experts, and we are determined to support the NDC and the 2024 John Dramani Mahama campaign for success."

Dr Forson highlighted the Minority's commitment to exposing the current government's actions and holding it accountable for perceived wrongdoings, scandals, corruption, and failures in office, emphasising the breach of trust with the people of Ghana.



During a Minority Caucus workshop at the Volta Serene Hotel in Ho last Saturday, Dr Ato Forson assured that the Minority would continue its role of scrutinising the government while complementing it with modesty, humility, respect for the people, a high sense of responsibility, and a display of knowledge and brilliance.