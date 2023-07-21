We must all be interested in how Cecilia Dapaah got that quantum of money – Apaak

Clement Apaak and Cecilia Dapaah

MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, is amazed at how Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, got $1 million, €300k and millions of cedis and stored in their bedroom.

Apaak’s concerns come after the Ghanaian newspaper, The Chronicle, reported that huge sums of monies had been stolen from the Minister’s bedroom by her domestic workers.



The Matter



The said monies, $1 million, €300k and millions of cedis, according to the newspaper, were allegedly stolen from the couple’s room in their house at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra region.



The accused: 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.



The first accused, (A1) Patience, also has her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, all being dragged before the same court.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.



Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole the personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags and perfumes,



The rest are pieces of jewellery valued at US$95,000 from Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



However, Patience alone, within the same period stole six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000 which are properties of the minister’s husband.



Social Media

The news has got thousands of Ghanaians talking on social media. While some are extremely surprised the Minister kept such huge monies in her bedroom, other social media users have called for her head especially as the Government in which Mrs Dapaah serves has been tagged as the most corrupt in the past 30 years.



In a Twitter post, MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak urged Ghanaians to be interested in how the Minister got such huge sums of monies to keep at her home.



“How did the Minister (Cecilia Dappaah) and her husband come by this quantum of money? Is their home a bank? We must all be interested in finding out the source of the money,” the Legislator asked on Twitter.



In another development, Cecilia Dapaah, who superintends over one of the crucial ministries in Ghana, is leading Twitter trends in the country.



Many netizens have started drawing conclusions and urging Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.