We never plot evil against our MCE - Chiefs of Akyem Abuakwa speak out

Kojo Ofori Safo, MCE for Abuakwa Municipality

Source: Osei Eugene, Contributor

The Chiefs of Akyem Abuakwa South of the Abuakwa Municipality in the Eastern Region have declined rumours that they plotted false allegation against the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Kojo Ofori Safo of the area.

Some media reportage gave divert accounts against the MCE after they had a meeting with the chiefs which included the Police, heads of schools, educational director, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss and find a solution to matters concerning the development of the municipality.



In the reportage, it was recorded that the chiefs were against the re-appointment of Hon. Ofori Sarfo as the MCE, but the Chiefs have come out to decline the said allegation.



In an interview with Angel News, the Paramount Chief of Kyebi Afiasan and also the Akyeame Hene of the Kyem Abuakwa Amantoa Mmeansa, Nana Otafiregye Agyeman Kumani II, cautioned individuals against tagging the chief’s position of the re-appointment of Hon. Ofori Sarfo.

Otafiregye Agyeman Kumani II also pleaded against false news and urged government to consider the re-appointment of Hon. Ofori Saerfo as the MEC of the area.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member of Akyem Apedwa, Mr. Awuah Kotoko speaking on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Kojo Ofori Safo appealed to the president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to consider and re-appoint their MCE again.

