We’re not laying off staff – Local Government Service

Nana Ato Arthur, Head Of Local Government Services Head of Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Local Government Service (LGS) has urged the public to disregard any information suggesting that it is laying off workers.

This comes on the back of reports by a section of the media with the caption: “Local Government Service to lay off workers.”

According to the publication, the Head of Service, in an address read on his behalf indicated that “The Service will soon undertake an exercise to lay off administrative officers from the service because the sector is bloated.”

The LGS, however, noted that “both the caption and content of the publication is not correct and totally misleading.”

It added: “What the speech of the Head of Service referred to as Staff rationalisation which is a human resource management tool for internally deploying staff to places where their services are most needed; and this is in line with systems and procedures the Public Service works with.”

