Politics

We’ve completed 16 out of 30 Mahama projects – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed claims by the NDC that the Akufo-Addo administration has neglected projects it ‘inherited’ from the erstwhile Mahama government.

Presenting the record of the Akufo-Addo government in infrastructure in Accra on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia said it is propaganda for anybody to claim that the current government has not continued with projects initiated by its predecessor.



“Contrary to the propaganda, the evidence is that we have also completed or working to complete many projects that our government inherited,” Dr. Bawumia said.



In the educational sector for instance, the Vice President noted the government has completed some of the E-blocks it inherited and is also in the process of completing the rest.



“Contrary to propaganda, in addition to what we have done, we have also completed several health projects that we inherited from the previous government,” the Vice President noted.

“Out of 30 infrastructure projects inherited, we have completed 16 of them including 10 polyclinics and 2 district hospitals. There is also ongoing construction of another 9 district hospitals.”



In his infrastructure presentation, Vice President Bawunia spoke extensively on the massive infrastructure investment made by the government of President Akufo-Addo since assuming office in 2017.



Infrastructure projects in key sectors such as education, health, roads, railways, water and sanitation, sports and energy featured prominently in Dr. Bawumia’s presentation.



To ensure independent verification of all infrastructure projects the government has undertaken since 2017, Dr. Bawumia announced a government delivery tracking website wwwdeliverytracker.gov.gh, which provides detailed information on projects, location and their current status.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.