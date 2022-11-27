8
We will continue to use ‘Anas principle’ to fight graft, crime – Tiger Eye

Sun, 27 Nov 2022

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has stated a major goal his most recent investigative documentary dubbed 'Galamsey Economy' achieved.

The investigative journalist said the film was put together to expose "the pervasive rot that is affecting the economy and investor confidence in Ghana."

He was reacting to recent allegations against his person as contained in a viral video, which content he described as mudslinging and lies being peddled by detractors.

His views were contained in a November 25 press release which read in part: "A video, made up of rehashed allegations from 2018 have been circulated on social media networks and other messaging platforms."

The statement went on to respond to specific individuals who appear in the said video addressing specifically what they are on record to have said of Anas and of his outfit, Tiger Eye Private Investigations (PI.)

Among others, Anas responded to claims by Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, wife of the former Ghana Football Association, GFA, president and journalist Justice Kwaku Annan, a dismissed employee of Agyapong.

"We challenge anyone with evidence of crime against Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to without hesitation, make same available to the relevant State authorities," the statement stressed.

It concluded by emphasizing that Tiger Eye will continue along the path of using sting operations to expose rot in the society.

"Tiger Eye PI remains unwavering in its commitment to fight graft and crimes using sting operations (Anas principle), and absolutely nothing, be they threats or baggage of spurious allegations, will stop us from holding duty bearers accountable in the interest of God and Country."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
