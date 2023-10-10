We won't support Minority's bid to summon Addison to parliament - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has firmly stated that the Majority caucus will not support the Minority's attempt to table a motion summoning the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, to Parliament.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed his reservations, noting that the Minority has already formed a negative opinion of the Governor through their street protests and public demonstrations.



He suggested that the opposition Members of Parliament could have chosen a more constructive approach by inviting the Governor for a parliamentary session to address concerns related to the new headquarters building and the reported GHS60.8 billion loss, instead of resorting to street protests.



"We are Members of Parliament; we could have invited the Governor to come and discuss the issues that are not clear to us. You go on a demonstration, organize a press conference against the man, and then you come back to Parliament to move the motion [to invite him]. Do you want me to support that?" the Suame Lawmaker questioned during an interview with TV3 on Monday.



"Now, you have made up your mind that whatever has been done by [the Governor] is inappropriate; you are not going to accept it. So, if he comes to explain the issues, are you going to consider it, or will you reject it?" citinewsroom.com quoted the majority leader.



The Minority has been demanding the resignations of Dr. Addison and his two deputies over allegations of mismanagement. Initially, they had given the three officials 21 days to step down but later resorted to street protests, marching to the central bank's headquarters to physically demand their resignations.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) were particularly incensed by the allocation of over $200 million for the construction of a modern headquarters in Accra at a time when the Central Bank reported financial losses.

In response to the protests, Dr. Addison described them as "completely unnecessary" and emphasized that neither he nor his two deputies had any intentions of stepping down.



He reiterated that there were more appropriate channels for the Minority in Parliament to address their concerns in civilized societies, rather than resorting to street demonstrations.



