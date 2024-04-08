We won't tolerate encroachment on our lands - Ga-Dangme Land Administration

File Photo

The president and founder of Ga-Dangme Land Administration (GDLA) King Ayi Tunmaa II has admonished the government and prospective land grabbers in the Greater Accra region to stop such practices.

According to him, the government has played a major role in land grabbing in the region by ceding land meant for development to politicians.



In an interview with the media, King Ayi Tunmaa II stated emphatically that GDLA has been able to bring the people of the Greater Accra region together for this common goal and are solidly on the same page to protect their land.



He noted that GDLA has come to enforce a well-coordinated and negotiated land management policy for the Ga-Dangme communities to ensure their well-being and also improve their human capital development.



He further added that GDLA is going after individuals, government agencies, and real estate developers among others, to compel them to pay the deserved royalties to the people of the Greater Accra region.

One of his foremost priorities is the renewal of land leases under the jurisdiction of Ga state, noting that when this is done, it will impact the titles of land owned by individuals and businesses in Accra.



He reasoned that this would enable the allodia owners the opportunity to gain their property.



King Ayi Tunmaa II, mentioned that his outfit has documents dating back to 1876,1894 and 1929, indicating the period the government acquired most land in Accra.



He, however, regrets the bizarre land sale and land guards menace which has bedevilled the region. He put the blame squarely at the doorsteps of some unscrupulous chiefs who orchestrate such acts.