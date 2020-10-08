Wednesday heavy downpour kills man at Kpone-Katamansu

Yaw Asante alias ‘Sheda Bom’ was found dead in a storm drain after the rain

A man believed to be in his 40s has been reported dead in a storm drain after Wednesday morning's downpour at Kakasunanka Number one in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality.

Residents of the area found the body of Yaw Asante alias ‘Sheda Bom’, after the rains subsided on Wednesday.



"He was found near the Full Gospel Church in the area, in a pair of black trousers and a T-shirt to match, with blood oozing from his face and other parts of his body," Daily guide reported.

His corpse has since been deposited at the morgue of the Tema General Hospital for preservation and autopsy by police personnel from Emefs/Mataheko Police Station for further investigation.