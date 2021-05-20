Weija’s ticking time bomb: Geological Survey Authority cries over lack of staff and logistics

Geological Survey Authority

The Geological Survey Authority says it lacks the requisite staff strength and logistics to effectively do its work of monitoring and issuance of disaster risk reports for siting buildings.

The authority says it faces legitimate challenges in regulating the erection of properties in and around the Weija ridge.



Principal Seismologist at the authority told TV3 assignment, a disaster is imminent with the outset of the rains.



He says it is a ticking time bomb. “A time would come when all the zone here would undergo landslide; the whole material would come crashing down and engulf the entire area including the buildings like it happened in Sierra Leone.”



He noted, the very activities that have left this cliff in this state persist.



“what might have caused this, are construction activities and sand winning around this enclave, which have caused the area to become unstable.”

He also told 3news, “the area witnesses minor landslides whenever it rains, warning slides of bigger magnitude are imminent.”



The Geological survey authority says even though an act was passed in 2016, it has not been effective.



“When our new bill was passed somewhere in 2016, it stated that we are to carry out site investigations and then issue certified reports prior to construction of major infrastructure; but then we also have challenges.”



Nicholas Opoku said, “We may have the act but resources and logistics to operationalize it, is the challenge. Currently, we are only in the regional capitals and so we are unable to cover all the entire sixteen regions.”



“To be able to live up to our mandate, we need requisite staff, equipment, and expanded coverage to be representative in all districts to be able to do our work. And we also need a Legislative Instrument to regulate our work.”