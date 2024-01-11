What P.L.O Lumumba, Peter Obi, and Dr. Arikana said after cancellation of ‘The New Force’ unveiling

Prominent African leaders and activists, including Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Professor P.L.O Lumumba, and former Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, have expressed disappointment at the unexpected cancellation of 'The Conention,' an event at which they were billed to speak last weekend.

The event's cancellation by the government on January 7, 2024 stirred controversy, especially on social media.



Expressing their disappointment, Professor P.L.O Lumumba described the cancellation as "totally inexplicable."



He highlighted the historical significance of Accra, Ghana, as a place where, nearly 67 years ago, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah declared that Ghana's independence meant nothing if the entire continent of Africa was not liberated.



Lumumba stated, “We came here to Accra Ghana, to share our message. It’s a message of hope, it’s a message that Africa needs at this time, and there is no better place in the continent of Africa to begin that message, than Accra Ghana.



“It is in this Accra Ghana that the Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, almost 67 years ago, spoke to the world and told the world, that the independence of Ghana meant nothing if the continent of Africa was not freed.



“67 years later, we were congregating here in Accra, in the very same place, where the founding fathers and mothers of Ghana congregated to share the message of hope.

“We were invited by The New Africa foundation, with one single instruction that we have lamented for too long, agonized for too long and the time is now to organize. That is the innocent message that we are here to deliver and, in a manner, totally inexplicable to us, we are not at that venue,” he said.



Despite the setback, the leaders emphasized their commitment to spreading their message of hope and empowerment for African youth.



Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao echoed Lumumba's sentiments, expressing determination to continue delivering the gospel of truth.



She said, "The New African Foundation specifically requested us to come and address African youth, starting with the youth in Ghana. We may not be at the convention center, but we continue to preach the gospel of truth until we reach the promised land."



Peter Obi, in his response, acknowledged the leadership challenges that Africa has faced over the years.



He emphasized, "We might not be at the convention, but that would not stop the conversation. We only shifted the venue, so the conversation continues.

“Africa has been going through what it is currently going through due to leadership problems. It is failed leadership over the years that has brought Africa to where it is."



Meanwhile, amidst the controversy, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed that he is the man behind the 'The New Force' political movement.



He explained at a press conference in Accra on January 7, 2024; that he had been forced to also unveil his identity as the much-awaited 'Man in the Mask.'



What Cheddar said:



“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.



“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.

"I didn't tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you," he stressed.



He emphasized that the events of January 7 had given him enough reason to disclose his political identity.



“And if I'm the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.



"I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I'm that man.



“But I'm that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.



"But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.





