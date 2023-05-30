What happened to Agyinasare in Nogokpo that provoked his infamous comments

It is true that the leader and founder of the Perez Chapel International Archbishop, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, courted the angst and fury of many people with his recent comments in reference to the Ketu South township of Nogokpo, indicating that it is the “demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.”

Also, it is true that after several people came out to call him out and demand that he apologize, the revered clergyman clarified his comments and issued an apology.



“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao. I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo Town and the Volta Region as a whole.



“I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region. My wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta. And two of my sons bear Ewe names. All of the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants,” he said.



However, what was it that actually sparked the controversial comment by Archbishop Charles Agyinasare?



In an attempt to bring some further clarity to what informed the preacher’s comments, which he says were not intended the way they were said, GhanaWeb brings to its readers what happened to the preacher when he went through Nogokpo.



Speaking during Perez Chapel’s Supernatural Encounter program on Thursday, May 25, 2023, the archbishop explained that during a crusade in the area, he had asked one of his bishops to preach about witchcraft.

He added that this preaching was not something the witches in the area were happy with, and for that reason, something very unusual happened to them on their way back to their hotel to sleep.



“During this crusade in Aflao… we slept at Agbozume – that’s where our hotel was, and you have to go through Nogokpo… we only had not said it, but the second night, I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft, and we disgraced the witches and wizards.



“When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu’s 4-wheel drive, the tyre came out from under the car,” he explained.



Following the earlier statement by Archbishop Agyinasare about Nogokpo, the Dufia (chief) of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V, issued a statement in which he said that the traditional authorities of Nogokpo were looking into the comment and that they would make public the actions they would take on the matter.



“It has come to the notice of Torgbui Saba V. Dufia of Nogokpo about the current happenings on social media about Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.



“We wish to let Ghanaians and the world know that we are deliberating on the issue and you shall hear from us in due course,” parts of the statement read.





Watch the revered priest speak on Sunday, May 28, 2023, on the subject matter below:







