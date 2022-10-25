Why Ghanaians, 19 other African nationals have been barred from entering Dubai

Dubai has become a tourist destination and business hub for many around the world

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) banned Ghanaians and 19 other nationals of African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai, from Monday, October 24, 2022.

According to reports, the UAE government instructed its foreign missions to stop issuing visas, including 30-day visit visas, to nationals from the 20 affected African countries.



DW Africa stated in a Facebook post that one of the reasons for the ban was that most nationals from the 20 countries always fail to leave Dubai after their visas have expired.



“One of the reasons given for the ban is many who arrive on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working without legalizing their stay,” the post read.



In a Facebook post, Atar News, who corroborated DW Africa’s reason, said that the move by the UAE government was part of efforts to tighten its borders.



It said that most people from the affected African countries use short-term visas to find jobs in Dubai with no intention of leaving the country after their visas expire.



“In a notice issued to trade partners, including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected. The development is the latest development in efforts by UAE while tightening the noose for foreigners into the country.

“Many people, especially Africans seeking to work in UAE, mostly in Dubai, have in the past been using the 30-day visit visas as a scapegoat to stay in the country. It is said that after applying and getting a visit visa, one then flies to the country as a visitor but uses this time to look for a job.



“It has also been said that many on visit visas end up overstaying in the country illegally while working without legalizing their stay in the sand dunes country,” a Facebook post shared by Atar News read.



Aside from Ghana, the other countries affected by the ban include Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros.



