Why won't young people of Ghana ‘japa’? - Sam George asks govt

MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has blamed the current trend of professionals running away from the country on the reckless handling of the economy by the government.

According to him, the trend is a result of economic hardship, which has become unbearable for professionals.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day, monitored by Ghanaweb, the MP said the youth are leaving as a result of the irresponsible handling of the economy by the government.



“You stay in this country and work, the country doesn’t take care of you, and you will be saddled with some almost 80-year-old man who told you that he’s too old to come and steal your money, not knowing that he spent all his time in life learning how to come and steal and has come and stolen the public purse,” he said.



He further described the members of the government as Arabian nights, who live lavishly but impoverish the purse of the country.



“Younger presidents, they said they were stealing from the public purse. The old man, who claims he is too old to steal and that anybody coming into his government who wants to make money should not come in, has come and stolen the purse. And you have the recklessness of the government, living like Arabian nights,” he continued.

He added, “You have recklessly stolen the purse, what people have also saved in their houses, you are now becoming a state armed robber to go and take from them?"





