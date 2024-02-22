With this campaign team, Bawumia won’t get even 12% of votes – Solomon Owusu

Spokesperson for Movement For Change (MFC), Solomon Owusu

A Spokesperson for Movement For Change (MFC), Solomon Owusu, says he will be disappointed in Ghanaians if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, secures 12% of national votes in the upcoming general election with the current composition of his campaign team.

The NPP National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, appointed some individuals to serve as campaign team members for its presidential candidate.



The members include Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director, Campaign Operations), Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy Director, Campaign Operations), Dan Botwe (Chairman, Campaign Chairman and Strategist) with Fred Oware and Nana Akomea as his deputies and Fred Opare Ansah as Campaign Manager among others.



But Solomon Owusu, speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Wednesday, expressed confidence that the campaign team cannot deliver victory for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, citing division in the party.

" If the NPP uses this campaign team to secure even 12% of the national votes in the 2024 general elections, I will be shocked and disappointed in Ghanaians. This campaign team is already divided, and this shows that there's nothing like unity in the party. Ken Agyapong was Bawumia's contender in the party's presidential primary, but none of the people who followed Ken Agyapong were selected as members of the campaign team. Ken Agyapong's followers have been left out of the campaign team. What the Bawumia people are saying is that the party belongs to us, and we've taken it.



"The NPP cannot secure 12% of votes in the coming election. Mahama in 2016 with inflation at 15.4%, secured 44%, and Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government inflation stands at 23.5%. Work out the simple proportion and see the percentage of votes Bawumia will secure come December 7 election.



Mahama's debt to GDP was 57% or so; even that one, Ghanaians gave him 44% of votes cast, but Akufo–Addo–Bawumia's debt to GDP is over 70%, how many percentage of votes do you expect Ghanaians to give him?" Solomon Owusu asked.